AK Horsfall na former Director General of both SSS and NIA

"Security officers dem dey plan with di herdsmen or dem no dey do dia work on top di plenty attack wey dey happen inside Nigeria."

Dat na wetin Chief Albert Korubo Horsfall wey be former Director General of Nigeria Intelligence Agency use im mouth talk give BBC Pidgin tori person Daniel Semeniworima for Lagos.

Chief Horsfall wey be di first Director General of di National Intelligence Agency (NIA), and di fifth Director General of State Security Service between 1990-1992, say no be today dis people begin take care of cow dey waka for road for every town and village for Nigeria, how come wey dem don come get so much power dey worry now.

"Dem dey either do collabo, or di security people no just care," im talk.

BBC News Pidgin contact Nigerian Army talk-talk person Sani Kukasheka Usman and Nigeria Police Force talk-talk person Jimoh Moshood, but both of dem go gree respond to wetin di former spy chief talk.

"Di president no go fit fight di herdsmen on im own, but di people wey im send must wake up", Chief Horsfall talk.

Im come advise Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari to tell di heads of police and oda security dem to first collect all di guns wey dey di hands of di herdsmen.