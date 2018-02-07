Image copyright NHIS Image example Prof. Usman Yusuf

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don recall di Executive Secretary of di National Health Insurance Scheme, Prof. Usman Yusuf, wey di Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, bin suspend on 6 July 2017 because of magomago.

For letter wey di Chief of Staff to di President, Abba Kyari sign, di President inform di minister say dem don send back Yusuf to di ministry and say make dem work 'together'.

Prof. Yusuf case dey both EFCC and di Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission ICPC hand, untop accusation say im do magomago wey reach N919m.

Image copyright NHIS Image example Prof. Usman Yusuf and former Secretary General of di Federation Babachir Lawal wey also get corruption case for im head

One committee wey di minister bin set up, submit report to President Buhari last September say true true, Yusuf hand no clean.

Di letter wey di presidency send to di ministry no mention di case wey Yusuf dey face for EFCC or talk when im go resume.

According to di panel wey di minister bin set up, di N919m na wayo payment dem bin give to consultants for staff training.

Di committee say as di head of di agency, Yusuf na im bin dey responsible for all admin work, buy-buy and money wey miss road.