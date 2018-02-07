Image copyright Getty Images Image example Miguna lawyers say dia client na Kenyan by birth so di deportation no follow

Kenya government don deport di general of di National Resistance Movement, Miguna Miguna go back Canada.

Na just dis week authorities arrest Miguna after government declare war on top all di politicians and activists wey get hand inside di swearing in of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as People's president of Kenya.

Yesterday, Miguna bin face judgment for magistrate court but e no gree appeal unto say im get case wey still dey hang for higher court for Nairobi.

Miguna lawyers say di deportation no follow, sake of say im na Kenyan by birth.

Dem don already seize Miguna Kenyan passport plus di passport of other opposition politicians while other lawmakers wey get hand for di swearing of Odinga dey face arrest.