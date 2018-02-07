Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di governor say im state people no go wait for police to do dia work.

Governor of Benue State for north-central Nigeria, Samuel Ortom don give people for di state go ahead to dey use any lawful method wey dem like to defend diasef if anybody try attack dem.

Ortom say upon all di policemen wey dey di state, killings still dey happen for two local government areas.

Di governor wey bin dey talk for Radio Benue, for di programme ''Issue of the moment', tell di presenter David Ukuma say people suppose get right to protect diasef.

"E dey unfortunate, di people dey die and di Inspector-General of Police dey play politics with di issue. Di man suppose resign because im don fail bad-bad. Im no get di capacity."

Di state don also comot di curfew wey dem bin for Gboko town after di killing of seven travellers.