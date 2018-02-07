Africa Wrestling Championship don start for Port Harcourt

Image copyright Queen John

Wrestlers from 30 African countries go begin compete to make history for di African Wrestling Championship wen go begin today for Alfred Diete Spiff Civic Centre, Port Harcourt, Nigeria.

Di opening ceremony of di competition go start 6:30 PM Nigerian time and di whole event go end on Sunday 11 February.

Image copyright Queen John Image example Dis na di first time Nigeria dey host dis competition.

Di wrestlers go battle for 270 medals, wey include 90 gold, 90 silver and 90 bronze medals for different category during di competition.

Di media officer of Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Emeka Dennar, say dem don arrange tight security for ground to make sure everything waka well.

E say already as at yesterday 27 countries na im don register for di international portal to show say dem dey come for di championship and about 18 countries na im don land for Port Harcourt.

"Nigeria get about 90-man team wey go contest for di competition and for di history of di competition no country don bring dis plenty number of athlete"

"30 for cadet, 30 for junior and 30 for di senior wrestling wey make am 90 man team."

Image copyright Queen John Image example Di African Wrestling Championship dey take place for Alfred Diete Spiff Civic Centre, Port Harcourt.

According to local tori people, di president of di Nigerian Wrestling Federation (NWF)- Daniel Igali talk yesterday say dem don arrange well-well everything wey dem need to make sure di competition go well.