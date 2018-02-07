Yellow Fever: "We dey target over 1.2 million people for Borno - WHO

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di exercise go target small pickin dem of nine-months old and those from one to 45 years of age for immunisation against yellow fever.

Di World Health Organisation, WHO, dey plan to immunise 1.2 million people against Yellow Fever for Borno state wey dey north east Nigeria.

Terna Nomhwange, di WHO Country Representative and dia national surveillance officer say about one million vaccines don ready for 288 wards of 25 local govenments wey dem select.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example WHO Country Representative talk say dem don notice say di m youths wey dey between 20 years and di younger generation na im yellow fever dey worry pass.

Di country representative say dem choose Borno because of di living conditions of di IDPS.

"Yellow fever na sickness wey mosquitoes dey transmit and we believe say e get high chance to spread because of di way di environment dey inside di IDPs.

Mr Nomhwange say di past five months, World Health Organization don already dey work with di Federal Government and other partners for 16 states to control di disease make e no spread.

Di state include Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Kano, Katsina, Kogi, Kwara, Kebbi, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Oyo, Plateau and Zamfara plus others.