Lion don kill one zookeeper for Nigeria

Lion don kill one zookeeper for amusement park for Northern Nigeria.

Di lion run comot from im cage for di popular Gamji Gate amusement park for Kaduna City and e wound di zookeeper, Mustapha Adam, for im neck.

Dem admit Adam for hospital, but im die from im wounds for early morning on Wednesday.

Authorities say di lion enter im cage back after di attack.

For September last year, lion kill another zookeeper wey dey feed am for Ibadan, south west Nigeria.

For 2015, lion run comot from im cage for Jos but dem kill am before e fit attack anybody.