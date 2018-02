Nigeria Dana Air: Back door fall as plane dey land.

Image copyright Dana Air

Katakata nearly happen as back door of Nigeria airline Dana Air plane wey carry passengers fall.

Di back door of di plane wey bin carry passengers bin dey shake through out di flight. Di door finally fall comot was di plane hit ground to do final landing.

One of di passengers Ola Orekunri, post for Twitter say, di kind noise wey e make throughout di flight make am fear. But im bin think say na "just di screw loose."

For June 2012, 153 passengers die for inside Dana plane crash wey happen for Lagos, Nigeria.

BBC Pidgin try talk to officials of Dana Air, but dem no respond di time wey we file dis report.