Nigeria Dana Air: Plane wey im back door fall don dey fly again

Image copyright Dana Air

Di Dana Airline aeroplane wey im back door bin fall as im dey land don return to work.

Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority NCAA say, dem still dey investigate wetin make di door fall as di plane touch ground but so far dem don fix di door, make sure say everything dey okay and now di plane don return to flying few hours after di door fall.

But e be like say NCAA and Dana dey yarn different tori.

Dana Airlines don give im own response say, "aircraft door no go fit fall like dat unless dem try force open."

Di General Manager Public Affairs of NCAA, Mr. Sam Adurogboye, say no mata how plane new reach, anything fit happen when e dey for air and dat na why dem dey chook eye for di mata.