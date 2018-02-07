Image copyright Senator Dino Melaye/Facebook Image example Senator Dino Melaye na one of Nigeria lawmakers wey people dey chook eye put well-well because of im jolli-jolli lifestyle

One Federal High Court for Abuja, Nigeria capital don warn say dem go remove di lawsuit wey Senator Dino Melaye bring come dia domot if e no show for court.

Di court talk say if Mr Melaye no show for di next date wey dem postpone di case, den na cancel be dat.

Wetin dem happen with Senator Dino Melaye

On Tuesday, 26 September 2017, officials wey dey work for INEC carry recall notice go di office of Senator Dino Melaye wey dey represent Kogi West senatorial district for Nigeria National Assembly.

Di matter be say voters for di constituency wey di Mr Melaye dey represent bin carry dia matter go INEC say dem no want Melaye again and dem come sign petition.

Melaye bin talk say na dead people na im sign di petition to comot am.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example INEC na di election body wey dey chook eye for all election matter for Nigeria

Di senator bin file one suit to challenge di meaning of di 11 September 2017 court judgement wey say di Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, get constitutional rights to allow for di recall of Melaye as senator.

Di counsel wey dey represent INEC, Mr A.Y Abubakar na im say Melaye no show and di lawyer wey suppose show face for am no show wen dem bring dia matter for court on Wednesday, 7 February 2018.

Abubakar talk say e be like say di senator no dey follow di mata again.

Di judge wey dey judge di matter, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba say im go give di matter one last chance. Dem don move di mata go March 19.