Image copyright Getty Images Image example Operation 'Cat Race' get plan to handle insecurity matter wey concern herdsmen killing

Nigeria Army don start new operation 'Ayem Akpatuma' wey mean 'Cat Race' to look di matter of herdsmen killing for Benue and other states for di country.

Na di Chief of Training and Operations, Major General David Ahmadu tell tori people dis one for Abuja.

Im say di operation go start from 15 February till end of March for Benue, Taraba, Kogi, Nasarawa, Kaduna and Niger state.

Im say 'Cat Race' go do anti-kidnapping things, road blocks, first-aid plus checkpoint things.

Dis new operation dey follow all di matter of plenty kill-kill wey dey happen for different communities for di north-central part of Nigeria and people dey say na herdsmen get hand for am.

Major General Ahmadu talk say: 'Dis exercise go collabo with other security agency dem like Department of State Services (DSS), police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).'

Army talk say make Nigerians no dey fear say dis new operation go dey different and say dem get mind say dem go protect Nigeria and im people - peace go dey.

Another thing di Oga Ahmadu talk be say di officers go respect human right, say dem no go do anyhow as dem dey do dia work.

On top dat one Army still say security na everybody work; say if dem see something wey dey one kain, make dem sharp-sharp tell security people so dem go take action.