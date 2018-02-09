Lekki new toll fare: 'no more toll gate' - Protesters

Dem no support media player for your device "Wetin dem dey use di money do?"

Plenty people wey follow dey use di Lekki Expressway and Lekki Link Bridge don comot to vex on top how dem wan increase di money wey dem dey pay for toll gate.

Under di Eti-Osa Development Forum, di people come out to protest why Lekki Concession Company, LCC, wey dey manage di toll gate go increase di money dem dey collect.

Dotun Hassan, wey be one of di organizers, tell BBC News Pidgin tori person Karina Igonikon say LCC no dey consider as things hard for di country and people dey suffer.

BBC News Pidgin still dey try to talk to LCC people on top di mata.

But Lagos information commissioner, Kehinde Bamigbetan, tell BBC News Pidgin say di interest from di bank loan wey dem collect to do di road plus sake of say to maintain di road now don cost pass as e be before, na im cause di increase for toll gate money.

Mr Bamigbetan also talk say di financial record of di Lekki road dey for di public and any person wey want know na just to apply and dem go make am available.

But di protesters say government bin talk say di concession contract na for 30 years but after 10 years now, LCC still neva complete 30% of di road.

Dem say di one wey dey pain dem pass na say gutter no dey so if rain fall, na River Niger everywhere plus, di oda road wey LCC do, wey people suppose to dey follow don spoil so so e come force everybody to use di expressway so dem must pay toll.

Dem want make dem stop di toll fare for Lekki-Ikoyi bridge as court say dat one dey illegal as na government money dem take build am so e no suppose dey under toll

Mr Bamigbetan follow talk say because government buy di loan comot LCC head no mean say di loan don disappear, e still dey, you go still need to pay am.

Im say LCC suppose first talk to everybody wey dey concern, negotiate and agree, den come announce say February 1, dem go increase di fare and na wetin dem do.

Di commissioner say di toll money dey like 'user charge' so people wey mean business na im go use di toll road to go sharp-sharp.