Image copyright BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/GETTY Image example President Muhammadu Buhari

Di Catholic Bishops' Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) don tell President Muhammadu Buhari say di big welcome wey im get when im first take control of State House for 2015 don dey vanish because im government don fall di hand of Nigerians.

Di president of di CBCN and Archbishop of Jos, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, wey carry di bishops go di Presidential Villa, Abuja, talk say after three years of Buhari government, dem regret say na so-so suffer-suffer of poverty, hunger, insecurity, violence and fear, full di country.

Di catholic bishops talk say di lives of people don scatter and billions of Naira don burn after bad people don spoil churches, mosques, schools, hospitals and businesses

Dem talk say, "We dey sad on top di recent kill-kill of Nigerians by people we suspect say be terrorists for Benue, Adamawa, Kaduna and Taraba states".

Dem still talk say di way di Federal Government just close dia mouth on top di attack surprise dem.

But President Buhari, through im spokesman, Mr. Femi Adeshina, answer back say di government no go stop to try anything way fit bring peace to dis areas wey get wahala.

'E no true di way people dey think say l just dey relax for my air conditioner office dey collect breeze as dis attacks dey happen.' President Buhari talk.

Di president add say, 'I know wetin dey happen, as e dey happen and l dey try my best to make sure police and security operatives dem dey active.'