Commonwealth don welcome back Gambia as dia member

Commonwealth do flag-raising ceremony to welcome Gambia.

Di Commonwealth don welcome Gambia back as member, almost five years after di country leave di organization during wen former President Yahya Jammeh dey for office.

Di organization even do flag-raising ceremony for di Commonwealth headquarters wey dey inside central London to mark di occasion. as this tweet shows:

President Adama Barrow apply make dem re-admit Gambia join di group after e enter office last January.

Di former president Jammeh bin get clash with di Commonwealth because of im government poor human right record.

Di commonwealth secretary-general- Patricia Scotland talk say:

"All di 52 member states support Gambia application to re-enter, and dem welcome back dia brothers and sisters to come play dia full part inside di Commonwealth family."

AFP news agency report say di Gambia ambassador for London- Francis Blain talk say dem dey hope to contribute and benefit from di "collective wisdom "from all di country wey make up di body.

Gambian high commissioner, Francis Blain pose with dia flag during di welcome back ceremony for Commonwealth headquarters London.

Zimbabwe dey also consider to re-apply for membership inside di Commonwealth, after President Emmerson Mnangagwa enter office late last year.

Dem be leave Commonwealth 2003, after former Robert Mugabe accuse say di United Kingdom don hijack di organization and dem dey plot against im government.

Di Commonwealth don first suspend Zimbabwe membership, after violence and accuse of rigging spoil di presidential elections.

Gambia go be di fourth country wey don return back to di Commonwealth - after South Africa, Pakistan and Fiji.