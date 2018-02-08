Why UN dey beg for $1bn for Northern Nigeria?

Image copyright Reuters Image example Aisha Umaru Gaye na one of many many people wey dey live for refugee camp.

United Nations (UN) dey ask for $1bn to help north-eastern Nigeria region wey don suffer well- well for Boko Haram hand for long time now.

Di UN office wey dey handle humanitarian affairs say di money go help people wey poor well well.

For only dis year alone, na almost eight million people need help.

Di food wahala dey very serious, dat na according to di UN agency.

Di UN humanitarian agency, launch di appeal for Abuja Nigeria capital, say dem go join hand with Nigerian government and other international partners.

Di Boko Haram wahala don pursue plenty people comot from dia house, destroy plenty-plenty things.