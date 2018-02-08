SONA2018: “We go employ 100,000 young people 2018 alone” – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo say dis year government go employ 100,000 young people for Ghana make dem help in service sector delivery.

Dem go support di health service, education, agriculture, sanitation den revenue collection department for Ghana Revenue Service.

He make dis revelation during in second State of the Nation Address (SONA2018) wey happen for Ghana today.

Also di President also add sey dem recruit 3,000 young, den unemployed people wey dem as part of Digital Marketing den Entrepreneurship Program for Accra Digital Centre.

Image copyright NAkufoAddo/Facebook

He reveal say ECOBANK Ghana Limited already promise say dem go work plus den support these trainees after demma training.

Back corruption allegations plus evidence

President Akufo-Addo also touch on corruption allegations as he place demand say make people no just accuse in appointees of corruption. He explain say, anyone wey go make allegation for make ready plus evidence wey dem go take support demma case.

He explain say for in administration alone, dem do two independent parliamentary probe into corruption allegations, something wey di former government never do as dem dey power.

He add say di Office of the Special Prosecutor go be in major strategy wey he go take fight corruption for Ghana.

We no go hide any criminals

Security be one major issue wey Ghana dey deal as vigilante forces come attack people every now and den. Although opposition parties accuse government say dem dey shield these pro-government vigilante groups President Akufo-Addo reveal say dem no go hide any criminal, if you mess you dem go make di law deal plus you.

Meanwhile, government say e dey supply Ghc 800 million to Ghana Police Service in di make dem take buy modern policing equipment den gadgets say sey it fit enhance law enforcement in di next six months.

Opposition NDC no make happy

Even though di President touch on chaw things wey in government start plus others wey dem dey plan do, opposition some National Democratic Congress (NDC) Nii Lante Vanderpuije, MP for Odododiodoo Constituency describe di SONA2018 as "di most hollow address he ever hear."