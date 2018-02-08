Image copyright YIAGA Image example Youth Initiative For Advocacy, Growth & Advancement dey push for di Not Too Young To Run bill for Nigeria

Di people wey dey do 'Not Too Young To Run' campaign for Nigeria don ask say make di state House of Assembly do quick-quick to pass bill on di matter.

Dem talk dis one for press statement for Abuja, Nigeria capital, as dem dey talk say di country need restructure di political system as e no dey favour young people.

As e be so na only 16 states House of Assemblies out of 36 states for Nigeria don sign di bill wey dey allow make dem reduce di age for people wey dey find big-big position for government.

According to Section 9 (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as dem amend am) for dem to amend constitution den at least 24 state Houses of Assembly for don gree on top a new bill.

Di Not Too Young To Run still need like eight states to sign am.

Di group bin ask say make di other states do good to votes 'yes' for dia side; as dem see say if di bill finally show, things go better for youth and di next generation.

Dem talk say di 2019 elections go be better chance for young people to show demsef say no be to only vote dem sabi but dem fit also run as candidates.

Di Not Too Young to Run bill na bill wey dey try to reduce di age of people wey dey find political position, from president to House of Assembly.