Ghana: Queen of Belgium don show for 3-day visit

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Queen Mathilde dey do plenty program wey dey support women matter for di world

Di Queen of Belgium, Her Royal Majesty Queen Mathilde don show on 3-day visit to Accra di capital of Ghana.

Deputy Prime Minister of Belgium, Alexander De Croo follow her join-body for di visit.

Queen Mathilde be United Nations Advocate for di UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG's), and she suppose use di visit to check as dem dey do SDG matter for Ghana.

She go visit local projects wey suppose help women, give dem access to quality education for girls and arrange correct health matter.

For Friday, 9 February 2018, she go join Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo to give lecture on top how SDGs fit arrange future things.

Di Belgian embassy arrange di visit to help beta di relation between Ghana and Belgium.