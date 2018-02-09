Ghanaian artiste Ebony Reigns die for road accident

Image copyright Ebony Reigns/Facebook Image example Late Ebony Reigns

Popular Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Ebony Reigns die for horrific in a road accident wey happen on Thursday evening for Sunyani-Kumasi road.

According to police, di 20-year-old singer den two military officers dey together plus am for demma Jeep inside. Dem lef Sunyani dey move towards Kumasi when dem collide plus VIP bus which dey head towards Sunyani from Kumasi.

Accra-based Joy FM report say di two military occupants die later for Bechem Government Hospital after dem rush there, DSP John Adusei, Mankraso District Commander, confirmed.