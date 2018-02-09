MI Abaga don release new album

Image copyright @choccitymusic/twitter

Popular Nigerian hip hop artiste M.I Abaga surprise im fans as im release brand new album wey im title Rendezvous. MI call dis im latest project Playlist.

Most of songs for dis new album get trap and hip hop feel especially di track 'Kososhi' wey feature singer, Wande Coal.

MI feature two popular South African rappers, Cassper Nyovest for di track 'Soul' and AKA inside di track 'On Code'.

Other artistes wey im feature for di album na Wande Coal, Terry Apala, Moelogo, Dice Ailes, CKay, Yung L, Nonso Amadi, Odunsi and Tomi Thomas.

M.I drop hint say im go still drop another album dis year with di title Yxng Dxznl.