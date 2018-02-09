Image copyright Getty Images Image example One Uganda government document say dia own officials dey sell young refugee girls from South Sudan back to dia country as 'wives' for militants, AFP bin report

Uganda don suspend dia refugee commissioner and three top officials on top say dem fit don thief money and do mago-mago for inside dia work with refugees.

Apollo Kazungu, commissioner for refugees in di Office of di Prime Minister, and three of im senior staff, Walter Omondi, John Baptist Sentamu and Francis Nkwasibwe, don get suspension as investigation into how dem fit don do padi-padi with staff from di UN refugee agency, UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and World Food Programme (WFP) to write fake names for refugee register so as to kolobi millions of dollars for demsef.

Dis na money wey US and joinbodi like European Union don donate give to help support refugee wey dey enter Uganda.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Investigation don begin to know whether Uganda officials dey collect bribe money from new refugees, before dem go register dem

Dem also accuse di officials say dem dey kolobi food and materials wey refugees suppose get, and dem dey sell and traffic young girls and married women.

Musa Ecweru, wey bi state minister for relief and disaster, say di allegation affect di way wey people take dey look Uganda.

"Refugee registration happen, wey government people bin do. Because di way wey dem take do am no proper-proper, dem come begin change di number of refugees to make am look like say e pass wetin e be. Dem give UNCHR dis fake number, wey come pass am to WFP, and na there di problem begin" talk Ecweru.

About 400,000 refugees don enter Uganda from Burundi, and Democratic Republic of Congo. More than one million also come from dia neighbour South Sudan.

U.S. Ambassador Deborah Malac don draw ear give Uganda say make dem finish di investigation sharp-sharp, otherwise e go hard governments to trust dem again.

Di United States alone, she talk, don contribute pass $500 million to di UNHCR and di World Food Program for di last two years.