President Akufo-Addo console Ebony Reigns in family as Ghana mourn in death

Image copyright Ebony Reigns/Facebook

President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo extend in deepest condolences to Ebony Reigns in family together with two others wey die with am for in twitter handle.

Skip Twitter post by @NAkufoAddo Saddened by the news of the death of the young, but extremely talented female artiste, Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, aka Ebony Reigns. — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) February 9, 2018

For another tweet inside President Akufo-Addo talk he make sad by di news of Ebony in death sake of she be very talented artiste.

Skip Twitter post 2 by @NAkufoAddo By all accounts, she had a very promising music career. My deepest condolences to her family, and to the families of the two others who died in the tragic accident. #RIPEbony — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) February 9, 2018

Ghanaian artiste Ebony Reigns die for road accident

Former President John Mahama also tweet on Ebony is shocking death, Ghana dey inside mourning state as radio make full plus in music.

Di condolences dey pour in thick den fast for di fast rising star Ebony from Ghanaians and colleagues wey dey di industry inside.

Becca be one of major artistes for di entertainment industry for Ghana, for in tweet inside she talk say "now wey everybody dey see di good wey dey inside am sake of she die."

Skip Twitter post by @beccafrica EBONY...This is beyond sad.A great talent,free-spirited and ever bubbly girl.

May God comfort your family and loved ones. Now everyone sees the good in you cos you’re gone,it’s a shame!

To the families of Franky and the soldier,may the Lord hold you strong at this very sad time. — Becca (@beccafrica) February 9, 2018

Ghanaians for social media dey change demma profile pictures dey replace am plus Ebony in pictures, news presenter Nana Aba Anamoah be one of di people wey use am as profile for in Twitter account.

Image copyright Nana Aba Anamoah/Twitter

Meanwhile, others too dey console family of in bodyguard who also die for di accident inside.

Ebony drop in first single, "Dancefloor", December 2015 plus video den audio which turn big hit for radio top for Ghana.

Di song make she chop nomination for di unsung category at di 2016 Ghana Music Awards. In other hit songs include "Poison" she also drop "Kupe" which turn big hit den in latest "Maame Hwԑ" which still dey pap for radio top in Ghana.

Ebony in real name be Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng be 20 years old wey she meet in untimely death, den born am 16 February 1997 wey like she go celebrate in 21st birthday next week.