President Akufo-Addo console Ebony Reigns in family as Ghana mourn in death
President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo extend in deepest condolences to Ebony Reigns in family together with two others wey die with am for in twitter handle.
For another tweet inside President Akufo-Addo talk he make sad by di news of Ebony in death sake of she be very talented artiste.
Ghanaian artiste Ebony Reigns die for road accident
Former President John Mahama also tweet on Ebony is shocking death, Ghana dey inside mourning state as radio make full plus in music.
Di condolences dey pour in thick den fast for di fast rising star Ebony from Ghanaians and colleagues wey dey di industry inside.
Becca be one of major artistes for di entertainment industry for Ghana, for in tweet inside she talk say "now wey everybody dey see di good wey dey inside am sake of she die."
Ghanaians for social media dey change demma profile pictures dey replace am plus Ebony in pictures, news presenter Nana Aba Anamoah be one of di people wey use am as profile for in Twitter account.
Meanwhile, others too dey console family of in bodyguard who also die for di accident inside.
Ebony drop in first single, "Dancefloor", December 2015 plus video den audio which turn big hit for radio top for Ghana.
Di song make she chop nomination for di unsung category at di 2016 Ghana Music Awards. In other hit songs include "Poison" she also drop "Kupe" which turn big hit den in latest "Maame Hwԑ" which still dey pap for radio top in Ghana.
Ebony in real name be Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng be 20 years old wey she meet in untimely death, den born am 16 February 1997 wey like she go celebrate in 21st birthday next week.