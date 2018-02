Winter Olympics 2018: Buhari troway twale give Team Nigeria

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Flag bearer Ngozi Onwumere dey lead di Nigeria team for di Opening Ceremony

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don troway salute give athletes wey dey represent Nigeria for di 2018 Winter Olympics for Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Di president say di team do well as dem make history to be di first Nigerians wey go participate for di competition.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Simidele Adeagbo of Nigeria dey practice during Women's Skeleton training for PyeongChang, South Korea

Di women's bobsleigh team get Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga and Olympian Simidele Adeagbo go represent Nigeria for Skeleton for di Games.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Team leader and driver Seun Adigun of Nigeria follow do dia bobsleigh training for PyeongChang

Mr Buhari say di country stand gidigba behind dem throughout di competition as dem choose to use patriotism, sacrifice, hard work and personal dedication to carry di Nigeria flag for di PyeongChang Olympic Stadium in South Korea.