Image copyright MUJAHID SAFODIEN/AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image example Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari don approve di retirement of Honourable Justice A. F. A Ademola for Abuja High Court.

While Honourable Justice O.O Tokode for Benin High Court wey collect sack letter from di office of di president must to return all di salary and allowance im don collect since dem swear am in for 2nd December, 2015.

Na di National Judicial Council (NJC) advice President Buhari make im give di two senior judges red card because of serious offense wey dem do.

Justice Ademola dey among di eight senior court judges wey di Department of State Service (DSS) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission raid dia house for October 2017.

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image example EFCC carry Justice Ademola go court for 2016 on top wayo-wayo and illegal weapons im keep for house

EFCC carry Justice Ademola go court for January 2016 on top wayo-wayo and illegal weapons im keep for house but im win di court case wey shock plenty Nigerians.

Even though Justice Ademola get chance to resign by April 8, 2018 when im go clock di age of 65, im get mind to resign with im own hand for December 2017.

But di NJC no gree collect im resignation because dem wan sack Justice Ademola by diasef and dem send letter for Presidential Villa, make president Buhari give dem green light.

President Muhammadu Buhari through im talk-talk person, Garba Shehu, don talk say, government go make sure say na only good people go dey in charge of courts for Nigeria