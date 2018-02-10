No sell di National Theatre, Nigerian lawmakers dey beg

Image copyright iStock Image example Di National Theatre get shape of military cap.

Nigerian lawmakers don tell Federal Government make dem no sell di country National Theatre. Na di committee chairman Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama talk amfor Abuja.

Di lawmakers say e go benefit Nigerians well-well if government no sell di historical National Theatre weydey for Lagos State.

Ogbeide-Ihama complain say government no put eye for di tourism and culture sector.

Top five paintings wey Lemma Guya do

FESTAC 77: UNESCO wan mark di 40th anniversary

Di lawmaker say tourism fit help grow Nigeria economy instead of to dey focus on only oil, come even boost Nigeria Gross Domestic Product (GDP) join.

Ogbeide-Ihama tell government say Nigeria creative industry dey contribute reach 1.6 percent to di country GDP.