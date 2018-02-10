Lagos City Marathon: French man don win

Image copyright lagoscitymarathon/instagram

One French man, Abraham Kiprotich, don win di 2018 Access bank Lagos City Marathon.

Local media dey report say di 32-year-old man use 2:15:04 take finish di 42km race.

Dem no support media player for your device #RUNLAGOS: Why dis man dey run?

Kiprotich go carry 3 million naira go house as di first place winner.

Dis na di biggest race wey dey happen for di state since three years now and most of di roads don close down for today race.

Both professional athletes from Nigeria, abroad and even people wey just wan dey fit come out to run di marathon.