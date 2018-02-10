Lagos City Marathon: See photo of people wey run

  • 10 February 2018

Dis na di biggest marathon for Lagos, Nigeria and e don dey happen for three years now.

  • Di runners dem for di beginning line. BBC

    Di race start for early morning around 5am but dat one no stop thousands of people to come run.

  • Jay-Jay Okocha. BBC

    Even Former Nigerian midfilder Jay-Jay Okocha follow join di marathon for di 10km race.

  • Finland man for right, Dr Wilson Orhiunu for left. Wilson Orhiunu/Facebook

    Dis baba from Finland wey don run marathon for 90 different countries come Lagos to make am im 91st marathon.

  • Man and woman wey dey hold hands for di race. Wilson Orhiunu/Facebook

    E be like say even lovers sef come run di marathon or romantic waka.

  • Some of di runners on top bike. Wilson Orhiunu/facebook

    Some of di contestants of di marathon on top bike dey do dia own "special race".

  • Abraham Kiprotich, winner of di marathon. lagosstategovernment

    After 2 hours, dis French man Abraham Kiprotich wn di race. Im go pack three million naira go house.