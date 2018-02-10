Lagos City Marathon: See photo of people wey run
Dis na di biggest marathon for Lagos, Nigeria and e don dey happen for three years now.
-
BBC
Di race start for early morning around 5am but dat one no stop thousands of people to come run.
-
BBC
Even Former Nigerian midfilder Jay-Jay Okocha follow join di marathon for di 10km race.
-
Wilson Orhiunu/Facebook
Dis baba from Finland wey don run marathon for 90 different countries come Lagos to make am im 91st marathon.
-
Wilson Orhiunu/Facebook
E be like say even lovers sef come run di marathon or romantic waka.
-
Wilson Orhiunu/facebook
Some of di contestants of di marathon on top bike dey do dia own "special race".
-
lagosstategovernment
After 2 hours, dis French man Abraham Kiprotich wn di race. Im go pack three million naira go house.
