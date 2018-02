Burna Boy new album don enter Billboard Charts

Image copyright @BURNABOYGRAM Image example BUrna Boy bin release di album after single Heaven's Gate bin become hit

Burna boy release di first major album for 2018, 'Outside' and e don already break im former record wey im bin set keep.

Dis na as im start im journey for di Billboard Charts for number 3 for inside di reggae album list.



Dis no go be di first time wey im album go enter di list as im don enter before as di first album for im career L.I.F.E bin enter but bin only rise to di number seven spot for di list.

'Outside' bin comot after di success of songs wey comot from di album like, 'Heaven's Gate'.