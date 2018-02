Another accident happen where Ebony Reigns die

Image copyright Getty Images

Local media for Ghana say another accident don happen for di same place wey Ghanaian star Ebony Reigns and two of her friends bin die for di Kumasi-Sunyani road..

Di second accident na between two trucks and no person die for di accident.

People think say na di way di road dey bad na im cause di accident as people for di area don talk say di road na "death trap".

Di Chief executive for di Ahafor Anor South, Joseph Agyeman Dapaah, talk say dem done dey complain say make dem do di road, everything don fall for deaf ear.

Mr Agyeman Dapaah follow talk say wetin make di matter don dey get weight na because celebrity don join di list of people wey die for di area.

Dis na as Minority talk-talk person for road matter, Kwame Agbodza talk say wetin cause dis wahala na because di new administration just stop all di road project wey bin dey happen for di country.