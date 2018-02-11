Red Cross say dem no negotiate with Boko Haram to free people

Image example Dem kidnap dem for Borno State last year

Di International Committee of di Red Cross (ICRC) say na only transport arrangement dem make, for di waka of di three lecturers from di University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) and di women wey Boko Haram kidnap.

For statement wey Red Cross dem release, dem talk say na call dem receive make dem come arrange di movement of people wey comot, no be say dem get hand for di negotiation wey comot dem.

Na for July last year, Boko Haram bin kidnap di three lecturers. Di kidnap wey happen for Borno State bin happen for two separate operations.

Dem talk say wetin dem do na wetin dem bin do for di October 2016 and May 2017 wey be to carry di victims give dem to Nigerian officials.

Patrick Youssef wey be dia deputy regional director for Africa na im talk dis one as im talk say, "we dey very happy say dis 13 people dey free and able to see dem family again."

Red Cross say if dem call am to provide service like dis again, dem dey ready and equal to di task.