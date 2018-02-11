Shatta Wale don threaten some Ghana pastors

Image copyright Twitter/@shattawalegh Image example Shatta Wale na star wey big for Ghana sotay President Akufo-Addo send am message for Twitter with Pidgin

Ghanaian dancehall star, Shatta Wale don give deadline for pastors, say if in no die by December dis year, in and in movement go burn churches down.

In talk dis one inside Facebook live as two pastors don comot for outside to talk say no how, di next person wey dem don see say go die na Shatta Wale.

Dis one dey come after di death of Ebony Reigns, wey happen after prophesy say she go die.

Shatta Wale use di opportunity of live video to call out fake pastors wey in say wan live "flashy life", say dem dey look down on people because say dem dey wear suit.

In also talk say make dem no use in life play chacha (game) sake of say in don play di game before.

For rant for Facebook wey follow in video, in ask pastors dem why dem dey make Christianity resemble horror for people eye, "abi God no dey see success?" na wetin im ask.

People for Ghana dey divided over di matter as some dey ask am say make e take am easy dey listen to pastor while others dey hail am for wetin in talk.

Dis no go be di first time wey Shatta Wale and church dey meet as one pastor bin talk say because in dey always add Shatta Wale lyrics for in teaching, cause in ministry to crash.