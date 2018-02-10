Na youths suppose dey run things for Ministry of Youth - UN envoy

Image copyright UN Women/Ryan Brown Image example Ms. Wickramanayake dey talk for di 72nd United Nations General Assembly in New York on top how dem fit stop violence against women and girls on 20 September 2017.

"I dey hope say one day, I go see say na youth dey run things for di Ministry of Youth and Sports Development for Nigeria."

Dis na wetin United Nations Secretary General's envoy on Youth, Jayathma Wickramanayake, talk for Nigeria capital, Abuja, on top di problems wey no allow youths dey senior position for government.

Ms. Wickramanayake talk say, even as e good say lawmakers don gree for di Age Reduction Bill, Nigerian government suppose give chance to youths inside government so di country go enjoy wetin young people dem fit contribute.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Many Nigerian youths bin dey hola say government suppose reduce di age wey people fit contest for election

Many young Nigerians, especially di people wey dey do 'Not Too Young To Run' campaign for Nigeria don ask say make states do quick-quick to pass bill on di matter.

Dem talk dis one for press statement for Abuja, Nigeria capital, as dem dey talk say di country need restructure di political system as e no dey favour young people.

As e be so na only 16 states House of Assemblies out of 36 states for Nigeria don sign di bill wey dey allow make dem reduce di age for people wey dey find big-big position for government.

According to Section 9 (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as dem amend am) for dem to amend constitution den at least 24 state Houses of Assembly for don gree on top a new bill.

Di Not Too Young To Run still need like eight states to sign am.

Ms. Wickramanayake talk say "I sure say dem get wetin dem need to be correct assets for government."

"But structural and legal problems dey wey no allow dem do am. Dat na why I dey beg lawmakers for states dem to do di Age Reduction Bill wey go give youths chance to join government well-well."