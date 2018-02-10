Boko Haram don free Nigeria lecturers and ten others

Image copyright Boko Haram Image example Boko Haram first attack for 2009

Nigeria government say Islamist militant group, Boko Haram, don free thirteen people wey dem kidnap for July 2017.

Three University of Maiduguri lecturers and ten women wey dem kidnap when di militants attack on police convoy dey among.

President Muhammadu Buhari say na di negotiations wey di International Committee of di Red Cross help do na im help free di people.

Mr Buhari say di Nigerian army suppose put more effort so dat all di remaining over one hundred Chibok girls wey still dey Boko Haram hand for four years now go come back home.