Four police officers don miss after some people wey fit be herdsmen attack one police team for Logo Local Government Area of Benue State, Nigeria.

Di state police commissioner, Fatai Owoseni confirm say na on Saturday afternoon, 10 February di attack happen.

Dem say di herdsmen bin dey shoot di police team wey dey patrol di area. Owoseni say dem burn dia moto and dem still dey try check how many dey affected for di attack.

People wey dey live for di area dey blame herdsmen for di attack.