Image copyright MUJAHID SAFODIEN Image example Ramaphosa go fit be South Africa next president if Jacob Zuma comot

ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa don tell South Africans to restore di values and principles of Nelson Mandela.

Im talk dis one for speech to start celebrations to mark di 100th anniversary of Nelson Mandela byday.

Ramaphosa say make corruption end, and say those wey don steal from di country, say dem go bring dem to justice.

South Africa dey di middle of leadership palava as President Jacob Zuma, wey dey face accusation of corruption, dey stronghead say im no go resign.

Di crowd for Cape Town happy when Ramaphosa tell people to put di country first instead of demself, and say di leadership palava dem go solve am.

On Monday, ANC go do special meeting of di executive committee, wey get di power to remove Zuma from office.