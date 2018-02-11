Image copyright Getty Images

Chairman of di Police Service Commission, Mike Okiro, say more than 150,000 police dey do work for VIPs and other big people dem no suppose work for, inside Nigeria.

Okiro talk dis one for interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday for Abuja.

"We no suppose get more than half of police for private people hand," im talk.

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Okiro na for Inspector General of Police for Nigeria

Im say di Commission, with di Nigeria Police Force, don begin comot di police from dat kain work, but say dem don stop di exercise because money no dey.

Im say some people wey don be ministers about 10 or 15 years ago still dey move about with police security.

According to Okiro, di number of policemen and women for di country no dey enough for di citizens, na im make dem wan employ more police.

Even President Buhari wife bin don chook mouth inside for social media.