Image copyright Senator Dino Melaye/Facebook Image example Senator Dino Melaye na one of Nigeria lawmakers wey people dey chook eye put well-well because of im jolli-jolli lifestyle

E be like Senator Dino Melaye, wey dey represent Kogi west senatorial district for Nigeria National Assembly, don enter one kain yawa.

Tori be say di Federal Government don drag am go court because dem claim im blow lie to police say di chief of staff to di Kogi State governor, Edward Onoja David, try kill am for Ayetoro-Gbede inside di state last year.

Na di office of di Attorney General of di Federation (AGF) carry di case, wey get di number CR/106/18, go Abuja high court for 31 January 2018.

Di two things dem charge Melaye be say:

Di Kogi west senator lie on top Edward Onoja David head say, Onoja try kill am for 17 April 2017.

Di Kogi west senator dey spread fake news about Edward Onoja David, wey fit destroy Onoja name.

According to di News Agency of Nigeria, di second charge claim say Melaye bin tell Mohammed Abudu Abubakar, wey be son of di late former governor of Kogi State Abubakar Audu, say im wan destroy Onoja name, na why im drag im name enter dis fake crime.

Di High Court for Abuja never agree di date dis case go start.

Image copyright Asuni Hammed Eniola Image example Afro trap artiste Kach with Nigerian Senator, Dino Melaye

Melaye na one of Nigeria lawmakers wey people dey chook eye put well-well because of im jolli-jolli lifestyle.

Im don already get one case wey dey court after INEC carry recall notice go jam am last year.

Di matter be say some voters for Melaye constituency bin carry dia matter go INEC say dem no want Melaye again for senator and dem come sign petition.

But Melaye carry di matter go court where im claim say of di people wey sign di petition na fake dem be.