UK property: Nigerians dey para say dem fit lose dia house

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Houses for Clevedon, wey dey North Somerset for England

Nigerians wey get property for United Kingdom don use plenty phone calls crash Ministry of Finance Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme, VAIDS.

VAIDS office na were people dey use to declare property like house and money wey dem get.

Tori wey dey comot from senior officials inside Finance ministry be say many Nigerians start to dey call di phone line of VAIDS after UK government introduce new law last wey mean say foreigners wey get house for dia country must declare say na dem get am or dem go lose di house.

Na so Nigerians dey call VAIDS phone sotay di thing crash.

Di finance officials say dem dey beg government make e give dem more time to fill and submit VAIDS declaration form.

"Because of di new UK law, Nigeria government get all di information of Nigerians plus dia house and how dia tax payment be. VAIDS office don already get information say many people still get tax wey dem never pay to di country before dem transfer money overseas to buy house."

Dem say most of di people wey dey call dia office be big people including company ogas, bankers and even governor dey dia.

VAIDS office dey try to repair di phone line wey crash on Friday.