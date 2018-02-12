Nigeria: JAMB don suspend staff wey snake swallow N36million from

Image copyright Getty Images

Di Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, don suspend dia staff wey say na snake swallow di N36million scratch card money for dia Makurdi, Benue office.

Philomina Chieshe bin talk say she no sabi where di money dey and na her house help tell am say na 'spiritual snake' chop di money.

Dis one na after auditors go di Makurdi office to torchlight how much money di office don make from di scratch card wey students buy to check dia JAMB result.

Image copyright EFCC Image example For April 2017 EFCC see $43 million cash for inside one house for Lagos

JAMB head of information, Fabian Benjamin, tell tori people say dem don dey penalise di staff and security agencies sef don dey investigate di mata.

To add join, e be like say di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, don put eye for di mata because last year, di Federal Executive Council bin talk say dem suppose investigate JAMB.