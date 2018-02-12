Herdsmen killings: Four people don die for fresh attack for Kaduna

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Vigilante people for Bakin Kogi, Kaduna state, northwest Nigeria dey look di damage after herdsmen attack di village on 24 February, 2017

Tori wey dey comot for local media say e reach four people wey die and one person wound after gunment attack farmers for southern Kaduna, wey dey north west Nigeria.

One resident wey dey live for Bakin Kogi village, Jemaa local government say people dey return from dia farm when di gunmen suddenly show and start to fire dem bullet.

Tori people, Channels Television, say di attackers fit be herdsmen and na early morning on Sunday dem do di attack.

Di state police command sef don confirm di mata.

Mukhtar Aliyu, wey be di Public Relations Officer, say dem don start to dey find di people wey do di bad thing.

Im say dem don carry di woman wey wound go hospital.