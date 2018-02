Nigeria: Lagos authorities don seal Redeem church, many odas

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Bulldozer dey find dead bodi of people wey one four-storey building collapse on top for Lagos in July 2017.

Authorities for Lagos don hama Redeem church, one hotel and six oda buildings sake of say dem do illegal building.

Lagos State Building Control Agency General Manager, Olalekan Shodeinde, say dem don seal di buildings because di owners no obey government warning as dem continue to build dey go.

Im say di Redeem Christian Church zonal headquarters for Ajegunle ignore di notice wey dem put say make dem stop di work.

Dem no support media player for your device Building collapse for Alaba Lagos

Dem hama four oda buildings with di same offence.

Dem close one hotel for Ikeja as dem accuse di owner say dem dey turn house wey people dey live into hotel without approval.

E reach eleven people wey dem arrest for di place, even though dem don grant dem bail.

Mr Shodeinde say dis year no go easy for people wey dey break building law and anybody wey dem find guilty go enter case.