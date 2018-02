How Liberia Sirleaf win Mo Ibrahim prize

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Mrs Sirleaf na di first woman to win dis Mo Ibrahim important award

Liberia former president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, don win di $5m (£3.6m) Mo Ibrahim prize for African Leadership.

Mrs Sirleaf, comot office last month, become Africa's first elected female president in 2006.

Dem praise her for her work as she manage rebuild Liberia after dia civil war and even stand for ground to lead di reconciliation.

Di prize committee agree say while Ms Sirleaf get accuse against her say she dey tolerate corruption, dem still say she don show correct leadership inside difficult condition.

Di committee add say Liberia na di only country out of 54 to improve inside every category and sub-category of the Ibrahim Index of African Governance.

Mrs Sirleaf bin serve two terms as president, and na former footballer George Weah win di last election as e be say she no fit contest again.

Her own party don pursue her comot on top accuse say she bin campaign for Mr Weah instead of her party candidate.

She be di number five person to win di prize since 2007, wey dey celebrate African leaders wey don govern well, improve di living standards for dia country and quietly leave office.

Di $5m prize na over 10 years dem go pay am and after then dem go pay di win $200,000 every one year for as long as di person dey alife.

But no be every time di Mo Ibrahim dey get winner. For six times dem no see any leader wey qualify to win am.

Mo Ibrahim prize and people wey don wine am before: