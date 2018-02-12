Dem no support media player for your device Union dey protest NHIS oga wey Buhari recall

Na two different groups protest for di headquarter of di National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) for Abuja, Nigeria capital.

Dis na as NHIS oga Prof. Usman Yusuf resume work today after President Buhari recall am last week. Dis Prof. Yusuf, dem bin suspend am on top fraud for di same organisation.

But union members stop staff from office work on Monday morning. Workers for di organisation bin dey divided as some of dem dey happy say dia oga don return while union members dey para.

Nigeria government send reach 50 policemen go di office, as di two groups dey protest.

Image example Na Nigeria Minister of Health bin suspend Prof. Yusuf

Wetin be di complain

Abdulrazaq Omomeji wey be chairman of di Association of Senior Civil Servant talk say dem no go do any work and dat dis protest na to challenge di decision of di president to bring NHIS oga back even though e never answer di case on top im head.

E allege say Yusuf chop money, di promote ethnic things and come employ plenty people for di system.

E further come explain say di 800 million wey dem save for training, Yusuf just come office come blow di money for two weeks and dat dem di workers no trust am.

"For civil service all over di world, if you get case on top your head, you leave your sit until dem settle di case and time don do for ICPC and EFCC must make dia findings public".

But Doctor Uchena Ewelike wey di lead di protest wey di support di NHIS boss, say dis people wey dey protest just want di system to continue.

E say dem happy well as di president bring Prof. Yusuf back to continue with im reform.

E explain give say since dem establish NHIS 13 years ago things never change and dat e good make government support di NHIS oga to reform di scheme so dat plenty Nigerians go get access to better health care.