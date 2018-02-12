INEC dey do make people no register for 2019 election - Charly Boy

Image example Coalition of civil rights say plenty people fit no vote because dem no fit get voters card

Civil rights people don match go di Abuja headquarters of di Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, to protest di way dem dey conduct di ongoing voters registration exercise.

Popular Nigerian musician, Charly boy wey lead di protest claim say INEC dey purposely do make those wey don reach age to vote no register ahead of di 2019 election.

"Some people don complain for social media how dem no fit register even though dem wake 3 am to go queue for registration centre", im talk.

'We dey suffer to get our PVC' - Nigerians

E say dem dey hear report say some of di INEC registration centre no get enough equipment and people to do di job and di capturing device no dey work.

E further talk say make di commission engage di citizens so dat dem go ensure say all those wey need to get voters card register so dat dem go fit vote for next year election.

INEC talk- talk person Rotimi Oyekanmi say most of di centres get better people wey dey work but because plenty Nigerians comot come register di work come too much.

E add say INEC don deploy better equipment and workers go registration centre to make di work easy and fast.