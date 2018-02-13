Herdsmen Killing: Buhari say security ogas suppose sabi pass criminals dem

Image copyright MUJAHID SAFODIEN/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari don tell all di security ogas dem make dem use dia intelligence gathering and sharing take solve di country security palava

Mr Buhari bin do national security meeting with di top ogas come nack di tori on top Twittter.

Im say dem suppose dey ahead of robbers and criminals anywhere wey dem dey for di country.

"One of di thing we agree for security meeting today (Monday) is dat all our law enforcement agencies must do intelligence-gathering and sharing well-well. Di Police and DSS suppose ginger demself for dis role."

Buhari also talk say "all di people wey dem arrest so far with weapons go face di law and dat di court must dey prepare to ensure say di case go fast -fast.

President Buhari assure di security ogas say im administration go support dem to do dia job well-well.