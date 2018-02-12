Anglophone regions for Cameroon don celebrate Youth Day inside violence

Image copyright STRINGER

Celebration for 52nd National Youth Day for Anglophone region, get violence as de unwanted stranger weh surprise de celebration.

De stranger weh e entre Batibo, wan village for Northwest na kidnap for Senior Divisional Officer, Marcel Namata Diteng. De later see yi moto weh deh don burn'am for bush but till now deh nova see yi.

Batibo man weh e no want make we put e name don describe how de town deh after deh kidnap SDO yesterday for BBC News Pidgin.

"Place quiet sotei na only bird di sing, place dey laik burial ground, pipo di fear army revenge. Till dis morning deh nova see SDO".

Wan source close to military for Batibo tell BBC News Pidgin say search for missing SDO di go on around oda village dem and bushes. But radio one battery say deh kill SDO for cross fire.

Tori say na SDO be suppose preside march past, but e no show up and all man go back for house when deh get tori say deh kidnap yi.

But for inside Bamenda town, tori say army beat some teachers as deh komot for go march.

A teacher in Bamenda explains how she was beaten by soldiers this morning on her way to the ceremonial ground.

She is yet to tell what crime she committed pic.twitter.com/re3zuKjQAz — Mimi237 (@Mimimefo237) February 11, 2018

For Southwest region, tori weh Reuters confirm na say after President Biya announce say situation for Northwest and Southwest don di stabilize, for night suspect secessionist army kill three para-military for kembong village.

Even as de shooting happen for Kembong, for Buea march past no stay and everything go fine no problem but place dey calm.