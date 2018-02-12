Lassa Fever: Ghana Health Service issue health alert after 31 die for Nigeria

Image copyright CRISTINA ALDEHUELA Image example Di incubation period for Lassa na 6-21 days.

Ghana Health Service (GHS) issue health alert give Regional Directors of Health Services den CEOs for Teaching Hospitals over Lassa fever for Ghana after Nigeria record 300 cases den 31 deaths.

Di alert become necessary sake of di porous nature of Ghana in borders which dey mean say people fit enter Ghana easily, if dem dey carry di virus sef.

According to GHS Director, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, health institutions for enhance surveillance on Lassa fever den Acute Haemorrhagic Fevers too.

Lassa fever be Acute Viral Haemorrhagic Fever illness for West Africa. In incubation period is 6-21 days.

Lassa fever be endemic for Benin, Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Sierra Leone den parts of Nigeria, Ghana record in first confirmed case 2011 for Ashanti and Eastern region.

Dem say make di Regional Directors for di Health Services start dey create public awareness on Lassa Fever, meanwhile dem urge di general public make dem reduce dey chop bush meat as some of dem fit carry di Lassa fever virus.

Chaw people wey be Nigerians den Ghanaians dey travel between di two countries for business, according to GHS some of dem fit carry di virus sake of dat dem issue dis health alert.

GHS also direct officials for Ghana in borders make dem check people before dem enter di country to be sure say people no dey enter plus di virus.