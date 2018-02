Image copyright Quentin Leboucher/AFP/Getty Images Image example Security na problem for Benue State because of di Fulani herdsmen attack.

Dem don recover di deadbodi of one of di two policemen wey bin dey miss for Benue State since Saturday.

Local media dey report say police find di dead bodi for serious bad shape.

Four police officer dem been miss after suspected herdsmen attack dem for Ayilamo for Logo local government area of di state, two bin done come back.

Police don talk say dem dey on top di matter to ensure security of live and property for di state.