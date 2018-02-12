Pollution don make dem close school for Ghana

Image copyright Chris Stein/AFP/Getty Images Image example Authorities for Ghana dey fear say di pollution fit cause serious problem

Authorities for Ghana don close one school wey dey near China plastic and toiletries because of fear of serious pollution.

BBC tori person Thomas Naadi say na over 1000 students for Shai Osudoku District Senior High Technical School for Asutuare Greater Accra region fit don dey exposed to di pollution.

Many of dem don dey complain of breathing problem although local doctors dem talk say na dia smoking cause am.

Di school authorities say as di students dem complain e force dem to close di school.

Dem transfer one assistant headmaster comot from di school after im get lung problems and after di smoke hammer am well well.

Farmers wey dey farm Tilapia fish, rice and banana for Asuature talk say di waste wey di factory dey release enter di environment dey affect dem.

Di pollution wey don dey on for four years now don increase for di last two years and di factory no meet di deadline wey government been give dem to attend to di matter.

Di factory owner never gree chook mouth inside di matter.