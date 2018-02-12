Pictures: DR Congo peace festival draw plenty crowds

  • 12 February 2018

Di “Amani” festival, wey mean “peace” for Swahili, happen for di fifth time for di eastern town of Goma to promote peace and culture for Democratic Republic of Congo and Great Lakes region.

  • Di peace festival draw crowd from all over DR Congo wey come to celebrate. Getty Images

  • Congolese festival-goers dey very happy and dem dance during di Amani Festival wey run from Febraury 9 to 11. Getty Images

  • French reggae group Dub Incorporation singer Aurelien Zohou perform during di Amani Festival wey dem do to promote peace and culture. Getty Images

  • One of di Congolese festival-goer smoke from hookah during di Amani Festival wey dem do inside Goma. Getty Images

  • One traditional Congolese dance group perform for stage during di Amani Festival for February. Getty Images

  • One Congolese festival-goer dress as robot to attends di Amani Festival wey dem do February 9 to 11, 2018 inside Goma. Getty Images

  • Dis na di fifth time wey di Amani festival dey take place for inside Democratic Republic of Congo . Getty Images

  • One young Congolese festival-goer paint im face during the Amani Festival wey mean peace for Swahili. Getty Images

  • Congolese acrobatic performers dey wait for dia turn to perform on top of stage during di Amani Festival. Getty Images

  • One traditional Congolese dance group dey waits to perform for stage during di peace Festival wey dem do for Goma. Getty Images

