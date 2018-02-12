Pictures: DR Congo peace festival draw plenty crowds
Di “Amani” festival, wey mean “peace” for Swahili, happen for di fifth time for di eastern town of Goma to promote peace and culture for Democratic Republic of Congo and Great Lakes region.
Di peace festival draw crowd from all over DR Congo wey come to celebrate.
Congolese festival-goers dey very happy and dem dance during di Amani Festival wey run from Febraury 9 to 11.
French reggae group Dub Incorporation singer Aurelien Zohou perform during di Amani Festival wey dem do to promote peace and culture.
One of di Congolese festival-goer smoke from hookah during di Amani Festival wey dem do inside Goma.
One traditional Congolese dance group perform for stage during di Amani Festival for February.
One Congolese festival-goer dress as robot to attends di Amani Festival wey dem do 9 to 11 February 2018 inside Goma.
Dis na di fifth time wey di Amani festival dey take place for inside Democratic Republic of Congo .
One young Congolese festival-goer paint im face during the Amani Festival wey mean peace for Swahili.
Congolese acrobatic performers dey wait for dia turn to perform on top of stage during di Amani Festival.
One traditional Congolese dance group dey wait to perform for stage during di peace Festival wey dem do for Goma.
